Buy Cyient : target of Rs 1037: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Cyient
Cyient has reported group revenue of US$156.7mn in Q4FY22. Although revenue declined 0.8% QoQ US$ and 0.4% QoQ CC, it was slightly better than our estimate. Services revenue stood at US$130.6mn, up 1.1% QoQ (1.6% in CC), while DLM revenue declined 9.3% QoQ. C&U witnessed sequential growth of 3.8% and portfolio was relatively flat; marginal decline in transportation growth was due to rail transportation. Margin performance was strong at 14.5% (+60bps, +180bps YoY) vs our estimate of 12.8% and services margin was 15.4% (23bps QoQ, 179bps YoY). PAT stood at Rs1,542mn for the quarter with growth of 17.1% QoQ and 39.3% YoY, ~30% higher than our estimates, primarily led by higher other income. Offshore mix for Q4 at 51.6% is the highest ever.
Outlook
We value the stock at 18x target PE multiple (unchanged) to arrive at a revised TP of Rs1,037 (prior: Rs1,025). Cyient remains our only pick in the ER&D sector as valuations are highly reasonable.
