    Buy Cyient : target of Rs 1037: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Cyient recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1037 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

    April 22, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST

    ICICI Securities research report on Cyient


    Cyient has reported group revenue of US$156.7mn in Q4FY22. Although revenue declined 0.8% QoQ US$ and 0.4% QoQ CC, it was slightly better than our estimate. Services revenue stood at US$130.6mn, up 1.1% QoQ (1.6% in CC), while DLM revenue declined 9.3% QoQ. C&U witnessed sequential growth of 3.8% and portfolio was relatively flat; marginal decline in transportation growth was due to rail transportation. Margin performance was strong at 14.5% (+60bps, +180bps YoY) vs our estimate of 12.8% and services margin was 15.4% (23bps QoQ, 179bps YoY). PAT stood at Rs1,542mn for the quarter with growth of 17.1% QoQ and 39.3% YoY, ~30% higher than our estimates, primarily led by higher other income. Offshore mix for Q4 at 51.6% is the highest ever.



    Outlook


    We value the stock at 18x target PE multiple (unchanged) to arrive at a revised TP of Rs1,037 (prior: Rs1,025). Cyient remains our only pick in the ER&D sector as valuations are highly reasonable.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 22, 2022 10:59 pm
