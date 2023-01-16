Buy Cyient; target of Rs 1020: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient

Cyient Ltd (Cyient) offers engineering & development services to aerospace & defence, transportation, E&U, communication and others. Cyient has 300 customers across 14 countries • Net debt free and healthy cash flow with OCF/EBITDA ~80%.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Cyient at Rs 1020 i.e. 15x P/E on FY25E EPS.

