    Buy Cyient; target of Rs 1020: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Cyient recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1020 in its research report dated January 16, 2023.

    January 16, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST
     
     
    Cyient Ltd (Cyient) offers engineering & development services to aerospace & defence, transportation, E&U, communication and others. Cyient has 300 customers across 14 countries • Net debt free and healthy cash flow with OCF/EBITDA ~80%.



    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Cyient at Rs 1020 i.e. 15x P/E on FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

