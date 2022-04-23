English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Cyient; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cyient recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 23, 2022 / 08:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Cyient


    Revenue fell 0.4% QoQ in USD CC terms in 4QFY22, but was above our estimate of -1.1% QoQ USD CC. The beat was led by both Services (+1.6% QoQ USD CC) and DLM (-9.3% QoQ USD). Growth in Services was driven by Portfolio (10% QoQ), Aerospace (3.9%), and Communications (3.5%), while growth in Rail Transportation (-9.5%) was weak. EBIT margin rose 60bp QoQ to 14.5% in 4QFY22 (200bp above our estimate), led by tailwinds such as offshoring, pyramid rationalization, higher quality revenue, utilization, and SG&A leverage. The same was offset by headwinds such as higher-than-average wage hikes and investments. It guided at an EBIT margin of 13-14% in FY23. The management guided at a revenue growth of 13-15% in FY23. The DLM business continues to suffer from supply-side challenges and is expected to grow in the high single-digits in FY23. The Rail business remains sluggish and has back-ended the recovery in FY23.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on attractive valuations. Our target multiple of 17x FY24E EPS implies a TP of INR1,000/share, implying an upside of 20%.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Cyient #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 08:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.