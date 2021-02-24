Buy Cummins India: target of Rs 917: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Cummins India

Domestic sales on a gradual recovery path as seen from macro indicators, signaling strong recovery in business activities. Exports to benefit from improved demand from data centre, 5G rollout, and China+1 strategy. Well placed to take advantage given its preparedness on the technology front and market leadership position along with newer technologies such as CPCB 1V norms can lead to further market share gains.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Cummins India Limited (Cummins) with a revised PT of Rs. 917, considering strong earnings growth potential, led by domestic economic revival.

