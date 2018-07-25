App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 835: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 835 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Cummins India


Cummins India (KKC)’s balance sheet has seen a stark change in the past 5 years, with increased allocation to investment properties and current investments, leading to a 150% rise in interest and rental income vs. a 12% decline in EBITDA over the same period. Other key takeaways from the annual report are: a) management increased focus on the industrial division through bundled offerings and new product introductions to capture a larger share of railways, mining, defence and construction (new emission norms from CY20) as power gen/export sales growth remain muted, b) it maintained tight control on expenses and trimmed its overall employee strength, but onboarding of engineers for its new Tech Centre led to a sharp increase in average remuneration by 20% vs. a median increase of 15%, c) the free cash flow yield improved to 3.7% in FY17-18 vs. 0.9% in FY14-16 as capital expenditure dipped, but RoIC declined to 16% vs. an average of 37% over the past 10 years, d) rental income jumped 33% on the commissioning of a new Tech Centre in Pune and is expected to cross INR 1bn in FY19 and e) group companies’ performances was muted, resulting in flat growth in dividend income.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with an SOTP-based target price of INR 835.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 05:50 pm

tags #Buy #Cummins India #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.