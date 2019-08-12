Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 695: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cummins India

KKC missed our expectations on all fronts. Revenue growth was tepid at 1% YoY (our estimate: 10%) in 1QFY20 due to a decline in exports (-26% YoY). De-growth in the higher-margin export business dragged the overall margin to its lowest level in a decade at 11.3%. Thus, EBITDA declined 30% YoY to INR1.5b (35% miss). Adj. PAT was down 23% YoY to INR1.4b (25% miss).

Outlook

We scale down our TP to INR695 as we assign a target multiple of 24x FY21E EPS. At CMP, the stock trades at FY20/21E P/E of 24x/21x. We maintain Buy given cheap valuations.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

3 months at 289