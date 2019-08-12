Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 695: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 695 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.
Motilal Oswal's research report on Cummins India
KKC missed our expectations on all fronts. Revenue growth was tepid at 1% YoY (our estimate: 10%) in 1QFY20 due to a decline in exports (-26% YoY). De-growth in the higher-margin export business dragged the overall margin to its lowest level in a decade at 11.3%. Thus, EBITDA declined 30% YoY to INR1.5b (35% miss). Adj. PAT was down 23% YoY to INR1.4b (25% miss).
Outlook
We scale down our TP to INR695 as we assign a target multiple of 24x FY21E EPS. At CMP, the stock trades at FY20/21E P/E of 24x/21x. We maintain Buy given cheap valuations.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.