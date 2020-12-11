PlusFinancial Times
Buy Cummins India: target of Rs 690 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated December 10, 2020.

Dec 11, 2020 / 02:42 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Cummins India


Domestic sales on a gradual recovery path as seen from macro indicators signaling strong recovery in business activities post the decline in H1FY2021. Exports to benefit from improved demand from data centre 5G rollout and China+1 strategy. Well placed to take advantage given its preparedness on the technology front and market leadership position along with newer technologies such as CPCB 1V norms can lead to further market share gains.


Outlook


retain Buy on Cummins India (Cummins) with a revised PT of Rs. 690, given high net earnings growth trajectory over FY2021E-FY2023E and discounted valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 11, 2020 02:07 pm

