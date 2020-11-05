172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-cummins-india-target-of-rs-606-sharekhan-2-6071241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cummins India: target of Rs 606: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Cummins India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 606 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Cummins India


The company reported strong outperformance on OPM led by favorable mix , cost reduction measures and pricing impact. Export revenues rise 18% y-o-y while domestic revenues declined 22% y-o-y. Company is witnessing m-o-m and q-o-q recoveries pretty much in every segment. However, management remains cautiously optimistic and refrained from giving revenue guidance for FY2021 Considering revival in its net earnings growth trajectory (23% CAGR) over FY2021E-FY2023E, strong balance sheet and steady cash flow generation, we remain optimistic on the company.



Outlook


We recommend Buy on Cummins India (Cummins) with a PT of Rs606, given high net earnings growth trajectory over FY2021E-FY2023E and discounted valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #Buy #Cummins India #Recommendations #Sharekhan

