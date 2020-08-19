172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-cummins-india-target-of-rs-505-icici-securities-5722941.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 505: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 505 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Cummins India


Cummins India’s (Cummins) export revenues declined 61% YoY and domestic revenues fell 64% YoY in Q1FY21, lower than our expectations. However, better mix and lower commodity prices led to higher gross margins limiting the overall slippage in operating profitability. Increased acti0vity is witnessed in the US and China markets while the Middle East, Europe and South-East Asia continue to be under stress. Though near-term execution is expected to be weak, we believe, focus on cashflows, leadership in technology and gradual recovery in export markets augur well for long-term growth. Factoring-in the higher gross margins in Q1FY21, we raise FY21E and FY22E earnings by 11.7% and 8%, respectively.


Outlook


Given long-term structural growth drivers such as change in emission norms to CPCBIV+ and benign valuation, we maintain BUY on the stock with a revised SoTP target price of Rs505 (previously: Rs465).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Buy #Cummins India #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

