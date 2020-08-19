Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 505: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Cummins India

Cummins India’s (Cummins) export revenues declined 61% YoY and domestic revenues fell 64% YoY in Q1FY21, lower than our expectations. However, better mix and lower commodity prices led to higher gross margins limiting the overall slippage in operating profitability. Increased acti0vity is witnessed in the US and China markets while the Middle East, Europe and South-East Asia continue to be under stress. Though near-term execution is expected to be weak, we believe, focus on cashflows, leadership in technology and gradual recovery in export markets augur well for long-term growth. Factoring-in the higher gross margins in Q1FY21, we raise FY21E and FY22E earnings by 11.7% and 8%, respectively.

Outlook

Given long-term structural growth drivers such as change in emission norms to CPCBIV+ and benign valuation, we maintain BUY on the stock with a revised SoTP target price of Rs505 (previously: Rs465).

