you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 472: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 472 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cummins India


Cummins India (KKC) reported a mixed bagged performance with higher other income and lower effective tax rate leading to a positive surprise on profitability. However, operational performance was weak on account of weak economic environment and impact of Covid-19 Pandemic. Domestic/Exports revenues declined 22%/21% YoY, for the quarter. Management indicated that the current scenario in domestic markets would continue for next 3-6months. They indicated data centers, hospitality, telecom, critical power, railways would help to drive domestic growth. Further, exports market would remain weak due to global economic challenges and will likely revive from 2H onwards based on improved demand environment.



Outlook


We believe that KKC would significantly impact in 1HFY21E due to nationwide lockdown and consequential impact on the economy. We remain cautious on account of a) deepening slowdown in the export markets, b) demand recovery to pick-up gradually and c) Working Capital Stress with higher inventory levels. The stock is currently trading at 19.3x/17.2x FY21E/22E. Given current scenario and correction in stock price by ~40-50% plus over last 2 months, we believe risk reward is highly favorable for the stock and expect to give reasonable returns in the long run. We maintain BUY on the stock with a TP of Rs472.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2020 08:47 am

tags #Buy #Cummins India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

