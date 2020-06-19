Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 472: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cummins India

Cummins India (KKC) reported a mixed bagged performance with higher other income and lower effective tax rate leading to a positive surprise on profitability. However, operational performance was weak on account of weak economic environment and impact of Covid-19 Pandemic. Domestic/Exports revenues declined 22%/21% YoY, for the quarter. Management indicated that the current scenario in domestic markets would continue for next 3-6months. They indicated data centers, hospitality, telecom, critical power, railways would help to drive domestic growth. Further, exports market would remain weak due to global economic challenges and will likely revive from 2H onwards based on improved demand environment.

Outlook

We believe that KKC would significantly impact in 1HFY21E due to nationwide lockdown and consequential impact on the economy. We remain cautious on account of a) deepening slowdown in the export markets, b) demand recovery to pick-up gradually and c) Working Capital Stress with higher inventory levels. The stock is currently trading at 19.3x/17.2x FY21E/22E. Given current scenario and correction in stock price by ~40-50% plus over last 2 months, we believe risk reward is highly favorable for the stock and expect to give reasonable returns in the long run. We maintain BUY on the stock with a TP of Rs472.







