you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 465: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 465 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Cummins India


Cummins India’s (Cummins) export revenues dropped 21% YoY and domestic revenues declined 22% YoY in Q4FY20 in line with expectations. Management is sanguine about recovery from US and China export markets while the Middle East, Europe and South-East Asia continue to be under stress. Company was able to manage net working capital efficiently resulting in healthy cashflows and dividend payout. Though near-term execution is expected to be weak, we believe, focus on cashflows, leadership in technology and gradual recovery in export markets augur well for long-term growth. Factoring-in near-term weakness, we cut FY21E earnings by 9% and marginally tone down FY22E earnings.


Outlook


Given long-term structural growth drivers like change in emission norms to CPCB-IV plus and benign valuation, we maintain BUY with a revised SoTP target of Rs465 (previously: Rs412).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2020 05:52 pm

tags #Buy #Cummins India #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

