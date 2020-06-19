App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 448: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 448 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Cummins India


Cummins’ Q4 earnings were significantly lower than our/Street expectations, dragged by Rs1.9bn of lost revenue due to the lockdown. This had a consequential impact on margins and profitability. Management has refrained from providing any revenue guidance for FY21, on account of the uncertain macro-economic situation. We cut FY21-22E EPS by 29-20%, factoring in the impact of the extended lockdown in Q1FY21 and uncertainties around exports. We had expected a cyclical bottom to form for KKC by FY20; however, we now believe that post Covid-19, the ultimate recovery in its domestic PowerGen segment and LHP exports will be further deferred.



Outlook


We are positive on the stock on the long term on prospects of the implementation of new emission norms in 2021-22 and resulting new domestic and export opportunities. With the stock trading at an inexpensive 17.2x FY22E P/E despite strong balance sheet (15%+ROE and 3.5-4% FY22E dividend yield), we maintain Buy.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Buy #Cummins India #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

