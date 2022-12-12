Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 1755: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Cummins India

Cummins is well-poised for a formidable growth in both domestic and export markets through sustainable demand in traditional sectors and new offerings in alternate and green technologies. CPCB-IV plus norms from July 01, 2023 would bring structural transformation in the gensets industry through technological changes and price revision. Barring brief disruption post pre-buying in H1CY23, long-term implications are favorable for a leader like Cummins in terms of revenue and profitability. Cummins has a strong pedigree, industry-leading margins and we expect its earnings trajectory to sustain going forward. We expect revenue/PAT CAGR of ~18%/19% over FY22-25E.

Outlook

It has a healthy balance sheet with strong cash and investments of ~Rs. 2,000 crore. We reiterate Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs 1,755.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE