    Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 1755: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1755 in its research report dated December 09, 2022.

    December 12, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Cummins India


    Cummins is well-poised for a formidable growth in both domestic and export markets through sustainable demand in traditional sectors and new offerings in alternate and green technologies. CPCB-IV plus norms from July 01, 2023 would bring structural transformation in the gensets industry through technological changes and price revision. Barring brief disruption post pre-buying in H1CY23, long-term implications are favorable for a leader like Cummins in terms of revenue and profitability. Cummins has a strong pedigree, industry-leading margins and we expect its earnings trajectory to sustain going forward. We expect revenue/PAT CAGR of ~18%/19% over FY22-25E.



    Outlook


    It has a healthy balance sheet with strong cash and investments of ~Rs. 2,000 crore. We reiterate Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs 1,755.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Dec 12, 2022 03:01 pm