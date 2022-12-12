Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 1755: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Cummins India
Cummins is well-poised for a formidable growth in both domestic and export markets through sustainable demand in traditional sectors and new offerings in alternate and green technologies. CPCB-IV plus norms from July 01, 2023 would bring structural transformation in the gensets industry through technological changes and price revision. Barring brief disruption post pre-buying in H1CY23, long-term implications are favorable for a leader like Cummins in terms of revenue and profitability. Cummins has a strong pedigree, industry-leading margins and we expect its earnings trajectory to sustain going forward. We expect revenue/PAT CAGR of ~18%/19% over FY22-25E.
Outlook
It has a healthy balance sheet with strong cash and investments of ~Rs. 2,000 crore. We reiterate Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs 1,755.
