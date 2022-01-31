MARKET NEWS

    Buy CSB Bank; target of Rs 320: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on CSB Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated January 24, 2022.

    January 31, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on CSB Bank


    CSB Bank is a south based private sector bank with Kerala contributing ~50% of the total business. Changed strategy in various aspects of lending has led to transformation and improved performance in the past few years. Gold, SME key lending segments comprising 37%, 13%, respectively, of book • Liability franchise is healthy with loyal customer base of ~19 lakh.


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value CSB Bank at ~1.7x FY24E ABV and keep unchanged our target price at Rs 320.

    Related stories

    At 17:30 CSB Bank was quoting at Rs 239.10, down Rs 4.55, or 1.87 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 245.50 and an intraday low of Rs 235.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 730,093 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 44,079 shares, an increase of 1,556.35 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.39 percent or Rs 0.95 at Rs 243.65.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 372.95 and 52-week low Rs 215.05 on 05 July, 2021 and 28 January, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 35.89 percent below its 52-week high and 11.18 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,148.05 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

