Buy CSB Bank; target of Rs 313: LKP Research

LKP Research's research report on CSB Bank
CSB Bank has been reporting strong performance since listing. A strong loan growth driven by Gold loans and comfortable CDR is evident. The credit quality recovery (1.7% in 2QFY23 v/s 7.9% in FY18) was meaningful driven by lower delinquencies and quicker recoveries. A healthy capital position (CAR: 25%), post IPO is likely to keep the momentum going. Factoring double digit advance growth, stable NIMs and lower credit cost; the bank may post 22% PAT growth in current fiscal year. Attractive valuation (1.2xFY24E Adj. BVPS) makes the stock rewarding factoring FY23E/FY24E ROA of 2.1%.
Outlook
The bank is well equipped to report superlative return ratios (FY24E ROA/ROE of 2.1%/18.7%) driven by better operating performance, balance sheet growth and improving asset quality. The stock trades at 1.2xFY24E Adj. BVPS of ₹209. We value the bank at 1.5xFY23E Adj. BVPS and arrive at a price target of ₹313; a potential upside of 25%.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.