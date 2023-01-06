Buy CSB Bank; target of Rs 313: LKP Research

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

LKP Research's research report on CSB Bank

CSB Bank has been reporting strong performance since listing. A strong loan growth driven by Gold loans and comfortable CDR is evident. The credit quality recovery (1.7% in 2QFY23 v/s 7.9% in FY18) was meaningful driven by lower delinquencies and quicker recoveries. A healthy capital position (CAR: 25%), post IPO is likely to keep the momentum going. Factoring double digit advance growth, stable NIMs and lower credit cost; the bank may post 22% PAT growth in current fiscal year. Attractive valuation (1.2xFY24E Adj. BVPS) makes the stock rewarding factoring FY23E/FY24E ROA of 2.1%.

Outlook

The bank is well equipped to report superlative return ratios (FY24E ROA/ROE of 2.1%/18.7%) driven by better operating performance, balance sheet growth and improving asset quality. The stock trades at 1.2xFY24E Adj. BVPS of ₹209. We value the bank at 1.5xFY23E Adj. BVPS and arrive at a price target of ₹313; a potential upside of 25%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

CSB BANK - 06 -01-2023 - lkp