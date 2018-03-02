Buy Crompton Greaves; target of Rs 297: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher 's report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

We met the management of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical (Crompton) and came back convinced about the medium/long term opportunities for growth and management's strategy/focus to capitalize on the opportunities. Key focus areas for the management from here includes a) Continued growth in core categories led by innovation b) ramp up in Geyser/Cooler segment to be top 2/3 players in the segment over next few years. c) Implementation of the Go-to-Market programme successfully d) building adjacencies in terms of product category (aligned with goal of profitable growth and not just add top line) e) geographical expansion in markets like Africa/Middle East (meaningful presence in these markets in few categories).

Outlook

We expect the growth to revive in near term as new launches in fans/pumps segment start showing results along with sustained growth in lighting. We also expect sales to grow at a CAGR of 12% and earnings CAGR at 19% over FY17-20E. We maintain "BUY" with a TP of Rs297.

