Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 549: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 549 in its research report dated July 26, 2021.

July 27, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST

Anand Rathi's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer


Crompton’s market-share gains continued in Q1 (fans up 1%, dominant position in geyser/domestic pumps/B2C LED). B2B/B2G lighting remained in the slow lane while the growth/margin outlook of B2C LED has improved structurally.


Outlook


We are positive on the company’s prospects owing to its brand image, product innovation and vast scope for portfolio/network expansion (incl. inorganically). On 16%/20% revenue/PAT CAGRs over FY21-23, ~30% RoE and strong FCFs, we retain a Buy, with a target of Rs.549 (45x FY23e P/E, ~10% discount to Havells).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 27, 2021 04:52 pm

