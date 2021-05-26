Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 459: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer

Helped by a low base, revived sentiment, premiumisation, network expansion, pricing and cost control, Crompton’s Q4 revenue/adj. PAT were up 48%%/64% y/y. Market-share gains in key categories continue (up 1% in fans). Management expects demand to return once markets open; premiumisation, cost control and pricing will protect margins in rising RM costs scenario. Product innovation, network expansion (rural/weak regions) and strong balance-sheet are key growth drivers. High cash (Rs9bn) and future FCFs will be re-invested in growth capex or be distributed as dividend.

Outlook

We remain positive on Crompton’s prospects; maintain a Buy with a TP of Rs459 (40x FY23e P/E, a 15% discount to Havells). A strong performance is key to a high P/E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

