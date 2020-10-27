Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 352: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer

Crompton’s all-round performance in Q2 (revenue/EBITDA/PAT up 11%/44%/23% y/y) stemmed from its strong distribution network, supply-chain and lean cost structure. Other positives were its strong FCF and market-share gains in key categories. Expecting a faster recovery, we now forecast 9%/11% revenue/PAT CAGRs over FY20-22, with a record high EBITDA margin and healthy return ratios. Strong cash position (FCF, NCD issue) will be used to re-invest in future growth, incl. inorganic expansion and greater localisation.

Outlook

Thus, we continue to be upbeat about Crompton and maintain our Buy rating, with a higher target of Rs352 (36x FY22e P/E, near its five-year mean), earlier Rs281. We expect its strong operating performance to allay investor concerns regarding high product-concentration and the exit of PE investors and thus narrow the valuation gap with industry leaders.

