Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 352: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 352 in its research report dated October 24, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer


Crompton’s all-round performance in Q2 (revenue/EBITDA/PAT up 11%/44%/23% y/y) stemmed from its strong distribution network, supply-chain and lean cost structure. Other positives were its strong FCF and market-share gains in key categories. Expecting a faster recovery, we now forecast 9%/11% revenue/PAT CAGRs over FY20-22, with a record high EBITDA margin and healthy return ratios. Strong cash position (FCF, NCD issue) will be used to re-invest in future growth, incl. inorganic expansion and greater localisation.



Outlook


Thus, we continue to be upbeat about Crompton and maintain our Buy rating, with a higher target of Rs352 (36x FY22e P/E, near its five-year mean), earlier Rs281. We expect its strong operating performance to allay investor concerns regarding high product-concentration and the exit of PE investors and thus narrow the valuation gap with industry leaders.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 12:57 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Crompton Greaves Consumer #Recommendations

