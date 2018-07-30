App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 280: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer


Crompton Greaves Consumer (Crompton) posted results in line driven by its strategy of faster bottom-line growth than top-line expansion. Highlights: 1) consumer durables (ECD) rose 23% YoY led by strong growth in fans aided by the Air 360 launch that was well received; 2) pumps, up 30% YoY driven by volume, regained momentum from the Mini Crest launch; 3) lighting growth came in lower (2% YoY reported, 15% ex-EESL) than the last few quarters due to weak EESL volumes, which is a temporary issue; and 4) management is confident of delivering 10–15% overall growth with sustained OPM improvement led by better cost control/rising share of premium revenue even as it executes the Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy, which is showing early-stage benefits (in the west region).


Outlook


Maintain BUY/SO with a TP of INR280 (at 37x PE) based on reasonable earnings/cash flow CAGR of 21/25% over FY18–20E and huge potential to expand the target market versus peers.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #Crompton Greaves Consumer #Edelweiss #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.