Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 270: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated May 18, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer
Hurt by the Covid’19-related sales loss in Mar and tax refund in the previous period, Crompton’s revenue / EBITDA / PAT slid 16% /18% /30% y/y, leading to a weak Q4. Despite poor sales, the high 13.6% EBITDA margin was due to superior sales mix and ongoing cost optimisation. Healthy net working-capital and cash-flows were steady. Management says the good growth momentum in categories persisted in Jan-Feb and resulted in market-share gains. A lean and flexible cost structure and leader in its key product categories are key positives to help Crompton comfortably sail through a challenging FY21.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy recommendation and target of `270 (32x FY22e P/E).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!