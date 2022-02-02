Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 533: Prabhudas Lilladher

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

We cut our FY22/ FY23/ FY24 earnings by 4.6%/ 3.4%/ 2.4% given 1) margin pressure led by inflationary RM environment and 2) lower treasury income with cash utilized to pre-pay NCDs. With Omicron cases subsiding and opening up of markets, early demand trends remains encouraging. Crompton remains optimistic of strong bounce in demand for the summer season sales aided by tailwinds in real estate and infrastructure segments. With unprecedented RM inflation, Crompton has focused on maintaining the structural profitability of business through 1) pricing actions (17-18% in 12 months) 2) improving business mix 3) cost saving program (Project Unnati: Rs460mn saving in 3Q22, Rs1.3bn in 9MFY22) and 4) advance booking of key RM at lower prices. We remain structurally positive on CROMPTON for longer term given 1) market share gains across core categories of Fans, Pumps & LED lights 2) sustained investments in LT initiatives (brand building, GTM, innovation, business processes & teams 3) well defined plan of entering & scaling up new categories (Water Heaters, Air Coolers, Mixer-Grinders) and 4) strong balance sheet (Dec21 net cash: Rs10.8bn).

Outlook

We estimate 16.4% PAT CAGR over FY21- 24 and assign a target price of Rs533 @ 42xDec23 EPS. Maintain BUY.

At 16:00 hrs Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical was quoting at Rs 412.65, down Rs 1.90, or 0.46 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 417.70 and an intraday low of Rs 409.70.

It was trading with volumes of 39,365 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 26,545 shares, an increase of 48.30 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.14 percent or Rs 9.05 at Rs 414.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 512.05 and 52-week low Rs 350.35 on 16 September, 2021 and 23 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.41 percent below its 52-week high and 17.78 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 25,918.52 crore.

