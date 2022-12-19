English
    Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 485: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 485 in its research report dated December 19, 2022.

    December 19, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
     
     
    LKP Research's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals


    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (Crompton) has a leadership position in core categories, strong brand recall, wide-spread distribution network and a track record of product innovation and premiumization. This has been aided by a strong focus on investments in brand, products, and distribution. Its recent acquisition of Butterfly Gandhimati (BGAL) is positive from the medium to long term and sets the stage for its next leg of growth. We expect its proven capability in portfolio premiumization, cost efficiencies, and Go-To- Market (GTM) improvements to enable synergies across BGAL’s business, while product and distribution synergies in medium to long term will lead to double-digit growth with improvement in BGAL margins. Overall strong focus on profitability and industry leading RoCE and FCF profile as well as numerous initiatives embarked upon by the company (cost control, GTM Distribution etc.) makes us positive.


    Outlook


    We expect consolidated revenue/ EBITDA/PAT CAGRs of 20%/18%/15% over FY22-25E. We initiate with a Buy with PT of ₹485, valuing Crompton at 34x FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

