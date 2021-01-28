MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 447: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 447 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 04:40 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals


We increase our FY21/22/23 earnings by 6.7%/ 3%/ 3.3% respectively given 1) resilient sales momentum across product categories 2) sustained market share gains through superior market penetration and GTM initiatives and 3) improving margins led by cost reduction program. Crompton remains upbeat on the future demand trends given 1) encouraging secondary sales data despite likelihood of up stocking by trade ahead of price hikes 2) resilient demand momentum witnessed in small towns and rural India 3) market share gains from unorganized players and 4) steady distribution expansion.


Outlook


We remain structurally positive on Crompton and like the company’s strategy of investing in strategic initiatives 1) product innovation 2) distribution & GTM initiatives 3) well defined plan of entering and scaling up new categories. We estimate 17% PAT CAGR over FY20-23 and assign a target price of Rs447 @ 40xFY23 EPS (earlier Rs400@37xFY23 EPS). We expect back ended returns post 60% rally in 4 months, we recommend Buy on declines.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 04:40 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.