Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) is a compelling long term growth story with a strong brand, leadership position in India’s fan industry and healthy financials. Over the years, CGCEL has leveraged its strong distribution network (of 3500+ dealers) to expand into other product categories like water pump, lightings and small appliances. Post demerger in 2015, CGCEL has focused on margin improvement and asset light strategy to ensure a robust return ratio profile (RoE- 34%, RoCE-38%). Despite revenue loss for almost 40 days due to lockdown, CGCEL’s revenue is likely to register growth in FY21, supported by strong pent up demand of home appliances in semi-urban and rural India. We believe, going forward, business revival in metros (post ease in lockdown) and increased focus of the government on rural housing, infrastructure will drive demand for home appliances. With a strong supply chain and distribution network in place, we believe CGCEL is set to benefit from spike in demand as economy gets back on track. We value CGCEL at 38xFY23E earnings and assign BUY rating with a target price of ~Rs 440/share, considering its revenue PAT CAGR of 13% each in FY20-23E and robust balance sheet condition.

Outlook

CGCEL’s revenue, earnings are likely to grow at 13% CAGR each in FY20-23E supported by elevated margins and saving in interest outgo. The strong brand, quality management and robust free cash flows (~80% of OCF) make CGCEL a strong franchise in the fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) industry. We assign a BUY rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 440/share, valuing the company at 38x FY23E earnings.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.