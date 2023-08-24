English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 369: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 369 in its research report dated August 24, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 24, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    CROMTON’s management hosted an analyst meet to discuss Crompton 2.0. The company’s growth strategy at healthy margins remains intact as it 1) restructured organization with five business units, 2) appointed second level leadership team (incl. business unit leaders + functional heads), 3) setup innovation center to continuously increase SKUs across BUs, 4) diversified GTM channels (enabled by technology) by leveraging new channels (ecom, modern retails) & building future ready channels (D2C, export) and 5) increased focus on A&P. Although the strategy may impact FY24 financials, we expect better growth FY25 onwards as highlighted in our Jun-23 visit update (link).


    Outlook

    Management expects 7-10% revenue growth in existing business and <30% in new vertical of large appliance business. Further, EBITDA margin is expected to be in 10-12% range over coming years. We estimate Sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 12.0%/14.0%/21.6% over FY23-25E and revise our TP to Rs369 @ 35x FY25 EPS, 10% discount to avg PE (Rs338 earlier). Maintain ‘BUY’.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Crompton Greaves Consumer - 24 -08 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 24, 2023 01:12 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!