Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 350: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Crompton reported relatively weaker Q1FY24 than its peers as its results were impacted by higher BEE related costs, price correction in pumps and weak sales of Butterfly. However, it has rolled out new strategy as Crompton 2.0 and it plans to invest in (1) innovation, (2) improvement in supply chain and go-to-market initiatives, (3) portfolio premiumization and (4) additional investments in digital. We note it has done multiple differentiated launches in Q1FY24 and expanded the ad-spend as % of net sales by 150bps in Q1FY24 YoY. Success of new strategy ‘Crompton 2.0’ is crucial for medium-long growth and rerating of Crompton stock price.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating with DCF based target price of INR 350 (implied P/E of 31x FY25E; Earlier TP: INR 325).

