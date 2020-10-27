Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 346: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer

Electricals

We increase our FY21/22/23 earnings by 15.7%/ 3.6%/ 5.3% respectively and reiterate our positive stance on Crompton given 1) strong sales with market share gains in core categories of Fan, Pumps 2) Focus on scaling up large categories like Geysers, Coolers and Mixer Grinders 3) Superior market penetration and on shelf availability due to go to market initiatives and 4) Improved visibility of double digit lighting margins led by cost reduction program and pricing discipline in B2C portfolio. We like the company’s strategy of reinvesting savings from their cost savings program - Project Unnati (Rs350mn in Q2) into longer term growth initiatives like 1) creating & scaling up new legs of growth in Geysers, Air Coolers and Mixer Grinders 2) distribution expansion & GTM initiatives and 3) sustained product innovations across categories.

Outlook

We estimate 15.7% PAT CAGR over FY20-23. We expect steady re-rating given 29% ROE, 50% dividend payout and Rs11bn net cash by FY23. We assign a target price of Rs346 @ 32xFY23 EPS (earlier Rs308@30xFY23 EPS), Maintain Buy.

