    Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 338: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 338 in its research report dated August 14, 2023.

    August 16, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST
    Buy

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (Crompton) maintained its growth / margin guidance, with focus on growth (7-10% in its core business) and foray into new business. The company is investing in future growth which impacted its existing margin though 1) new brand architecture & consumer awareness, 2) manufacturing, quality & innovation, 3) created leadership team, and 4) continue expanding reach & diversify into channel whitespaces. We believe near term stock will be range bound considering growth & margin guidance given by management. However, we expect better growth/margins starting from FY25 as the strategic initiatives begin to unfold. Crompton is trading at lower valuation and would be good bet for next 2-3 years, considering opportunity of re-rating with acceleration in growth with new initiatives as Crompton franchise has strong market share in fans and pumps.


    Outlook

    We estimate Revenue/EBITDA/ PAT CAGR of 12.0%/14.0%/21.6% over FY23-25E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 338, valuing at 32x FY25 earnings.

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 03:43 pm

