Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 338: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (Crompton) maintained its growth / margin guidance, with focus on growth (7-10% in its core business) and foray into new business. The company is investing in future growth which impacted its existing margin though 1) new brand architecture & consumer awareness, 2) manufacturing, quality & innovation, 3) created leadership team, and 4) continue expanding reach & diversify into channel whitespaces. We believe near term stock will be range bound considering growth & margin guidance given by management. However, we expect better growth/margins starting from FY25 as the strategic initiatives begin to unfold. Crompton is trading at lower valuation and would be good bet for next 2-3 years, considering opportunity of re-rating with acceleration in growth with new initiatives as Crompton franchise has strong market share in fans and pumps.



Outlook

We estimate Revenue/EBITDA/ PAT CAGR of 12.0%/14.0%/21.6% over FY23-25E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 338, valuing at 32x FY25 earnings.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Crompton Greaves Consumer - 16 -08 - 2023 - prabhu