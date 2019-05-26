Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 284 Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

We retain our positive stance and BUY rating on the stock given positive growth outlook and 20% PAT CAGR over FY19-21. The demand for ECD segment remains strong and there is no case for any structural slowdown, although lighting segment will remain muted due to price erosion. Innovation pipeline is getting strengthened with value added products like 1) "Vsense", "Aura" -5-year warranty & "Air buddy" in premium fans 2) Anti-Bac LED bulbs (kills up to 85% bacteria) and 3) new dessert cooler range for North India. we estimate expansion of 50bps in gross margins and 110bps in EBIDTA margins led by 1) improving sales mix (more premium offering) 2) cost reduction program and 3) benign input costs.

Outlook

We estimate 20% PAT CAGR over FY19-21 and value the stock at 33x March 21 EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of Rs284 (earlier Rs272).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.