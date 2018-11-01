App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 280: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated October 26, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals


Crompton reported a mixed bag with beat in ECD and a miss on lighting performance. Crompton’s revenues grew by 8% (vs. exp of 10%). Lighting revenue contracted by 4% (ex-EESL 14% growth) while ECD was up by 15%. EBITDA growth (3% vs. exp of 13%) was muted owing to margin decline in lighting business. Crompton’s ECD biz (69% of revenues) in the last 4 quarters has begun to accelerate on a 2 year CAGR basis. The growth has been broad-based for Fans, Pump and Appliances. Innovation led launches, normalizing trade channels and Go-To-Market initiatives led the growth.


Outlook


Our thesis on Crompton is intact i.e. superior management execution, strong brand recall to enter into newer categories, scope of premiumisation in fans & lighting provides multi-year growth and margin visibility. We model 19% EPS CAGR over FY18-21E. At 35x Sep-20 EPS, our TP is at Rs 280 (earlier Rs 291). We reiterate BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:41 pm

tags #Buy #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

