Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 280: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Crompton reported a mixed bag with beat in ECD and a miss on lighting performance. Crompton’s revenues grew by 8% (vs. exp of 10%). Lighting revenue contracted by 4% (ex-EESL 14% growth) while ECD was up by 15%. EBITDA growth (3% vs. exp of 13%) was muted owing to margin decline in lighting business. Crompton’s ECD biz (69% of revenues) in the last 4 quarters has begun to accelerate on a 2 year CAGR basis. The growth has been broad-based for Fans, Pump and Appliances. Innovation led launches, normalizing trade channels and Go-To-Market initiatives led the growth.

Outlook

Our thesis on Crompton is intact i.e. superior management execution, strong brand recall to enter into newer categories, scope of premiumisation in fans & lighting provides multi-year growth and margin visibility. We model 19% EPS CAGR over FY18-21E. At 35x Sep-20 EPS, our TP is at Rs 280 (earlier Rs 291). We reiterate BUY.

