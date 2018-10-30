Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 276: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Crompton Consumer delivered numbers largely in line with Revenue and PAT growth of 8.1% & % 8.7% YoY. Electric Consumer Durables (ECD) segment reported 21.5% EBIT growth with 110bps margin expansion led by improved sales mix and efficiency gains. The lighting segment reported 51.7% decline in EBIT due to price erosion in LED and increase in input costs due to INR depreciation. However, the management guided return to double digit margins in lighting by 4QFY19 led by 1) design optimization 2) direct sourcing of components from China 3) participating in E-auctions 4) increasing in-house manufacturing and 5) 3% price increase in LED bulbs.

Outlook

We cut FY19 and FY20 EPS estimates by 4.7% on the back of increased cost pressures and value the stock at 38x FY20 EPS of Rs7.3. Maintain Buy with a target price of Rs276 (earlier Rs290).

