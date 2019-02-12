Present
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 272: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 272 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals


We remain positive on Crompton given Strong growth potential in core categories of Fans (premium fans), Pumps led by Crest mini, Appliances (geyser and Air Coolers), LED lighting (innovations like anti-bacterial bulbs) and increasing GTM (Go to market) reach in distribution. 3Q numbers were in line with Revenue and PAT growth of 9.8% & 14.6% YoY. Electric Consumer Durables (ECD) reported 19.4% EBIT growth and 50bps margin expansion led by strong growth in fans, pumps and geysers. The lighting segment reported 37.5% decline in EBIT on price erosion impact.


Outlook


We value the stock at 33x Dec20 EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of Rs272 (earlier Rs276).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 12, 2019 01:36 pm

tags #Buy #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

