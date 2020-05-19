App
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Greaves Cons. Electricals ; target of Rs 242: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Crompton Greaves Cons. Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 242 in its research report dated May 18, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on Crompton Greaves Cons. Electricals


Revenue de-growth was largely on account of lower volume offtake in March. Jan-Feb growth across products segment was strong 14% yoy led by 18% in ECD. Fans continued to gain market share and witnessed 20% growth during Jan & Feb. New products categories like water heaters, air coolers and mixer grinder too registered robust growth. Lighting segment rev de-grew 16.7% yoy in Q4 largely due to weak B2B segment performance and revenue loss in March. Volume gr (Ex-EESL) in Jan-Feb was up 35% yoy. Crompton could maintain margins on a yoy basis at 13.8% led by cost reduction initiatives since past few quarters, lower incentive payouts and curtailment of A&P. ECD EBITM was higher by 51bps to 20% in Q4. Lighting EBITM was at 7.7%, down 380bps yoy, however it improved on a sequential basis. Inventory buildup in March led to an increase in capital employed in both the businesses. Other income dip of 29.5% yoy was a negative surprise.


Outlook


We value the company at 32x FY22E P/E and arrive at a revised target price of Rs242, while maintaining our Buy rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 19, 2020 11:06 am

tags #Buy #Crompton Greaves Cons. Electricals #Recommendations #Yes Securities

Here are five things to know about the new EPF rules

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

NBFCs consider loan disbursals from June, take optimistic approach

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

