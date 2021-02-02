MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Crompton Greaves CE; target of Rs 490: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Crompton Greaves CE has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

Broker Research
February 02, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Crompton Greaves CE


ECD revenues grew 32% yoy on market share gains in both Fans and Appliances, along with mix improvement and strong momentum in the rural channel. Standalone lighting revenues came in below expectations due to the continued weakness in the B2B segment. Despite muted standalone lighting revenues, EBIT margins saw an improvement (+127bps qoq and +476bps yoy). Even amid commodity inflation, gross margins remained stable, reflecting the benefits of better product mix and continued focus on cost optimization. Price hikes (5-8% effective Jan’21) in Q4, apart from above stated factors, shall help in partially mitigating impact of commodity inflation. Management remains confident on retaining recent market share gains and making further improvement.



Outlook


After the strong Q3 performance, we are raising FY21-23E EPS by 15-17%, driven by better revenue growth and margin profile. We maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs490 (43x FY23E EPS vs. 35x earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Crompton Greaves CE #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 03:36 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.