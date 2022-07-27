English
    Buy Crompton Greaves CE; target of Rs 435: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Crompton Greaves CE has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated July 25, 2022.

    July 27, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Crompton Greaves CE


    Q1FY23 standalone revenues came in 6% below our estimates, with ECD/Lighting missing by 5%/12%. Despite commodity headwinds, standalone GM expanded by 100bps qoq to 30.7%. (Note that consolidated numbers include first full quarter of Butterfly consolidation.) Volume growth (ex-pumps) was 5% on a 3-yr CAGR basis, partially impacted by the inflationary scenario. Higher employee costs, including non-recurring items, suppressed EBITDA. Butterfly had surprised positively on revenue growth and operational fronts. The company has entered into the built-in kitchen appliances category to further strengthen its presence in the kitchen products space after the acquisition of Butterfly. It aims to achieve No. 3 position in Chimney+Hobs within three years.


    Outlook


    We have raised FY23-25 revenue/EBITDA estimates by 1-2% as we incorporate category expansion. However, higher depreciation charge has led to 1-6% EPS cut over the same period. Retain Buy with an unchanged TP of Rs435 (Jun’23E).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 06:10 pm
