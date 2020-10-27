Buy Crompton Greaves CE; target of Rs 340: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Crompton Greaves CE

Crompton delivered a stellar performance, with ECD seeing strong double-digit growth across product categories (Fans +23%, Appliances +32% and Domestic pumps +13%). Lighting saw a slight decline, largely due to a fall in B2G revenues. The cost optimization program continued to drive margin expansion, with gross margins seeing a 106bps improvement yoy despite commodity headwinds. Lighting margins were back to double digits on improving mix and cost rationalization. Market share gains sustained in Fans and Geysers. Focus on R&D, product innovation and ploughing back benefits of cost optimization to drive revenue growth should augur well in the future. Product launches and market share gain in appliances can accelerate growth.

Outlook

The strong Q2 print and the sustenance of improved margins through cost optimization and product mix lead us to raise FY21-23E EPS by 7-11%. Maintain Buy with a TP of Rs340 (35x FY23E EPS vs. 32x Sept’22E EPS). We are OW on Crompton in EAP.

