    Buy Crompton Greaves CE; target of Rs 336: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Crompton Greaves CE has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 336 in its research report dated August 14, 2023.

    August 21, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Crompton Greaves CE

    Crompton Greaves Consumer reported another muted quarter, logging only 1% YoY revenue growth owing to the 6% growth in ECD being offset by the decline of 13% in Lighting and of 14% in BGAL. ECD growth was led by premium Fans (22%) and Appliances (19%). Margins, however, dipped due to higher cost of BEE-compliant fans, increased A&P spends for brand-building and loss in builtin kitchen appliances. Cost initiatives led to expansion of margin in Lighting (by ~310bps), despite the decline in top-line (at -13%). Management focus on brand-building and green shoots in the lighting segment provide comfort for the company’s long-term growth prospects.


    We maintain BUY, with new TP of Rs336/share (+3.9%), based on DCF methodology, implying 30x P/E (unchanged), as we roll forward our TP to Jun-24E.

    Tags: #Buy #Crompton Greaves CE #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 01:24 pm

