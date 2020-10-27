Buy Crompton Gr. Con; target of Rs 360: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Crompton Gr. Con

CROMPTON's top line was 20% higher than estimates. The earnings beat was largely driven by higher revenue growth in the ECD segment and revival in margins of the Lighting segment to double digit. The company has gained market share across its key product of fans and is now ranked No. 2 player in water heaters. Broadly, it has delivered on most parameters of our investment thesis (read here). However, its performance is better than expected, both from timing and quantum perspective.

Outlook

Its balance sheet has improved further with net cash position of INR7.5b. FCF is up ~140% YoY to INR5.1b in 1HFY21, thereby leading to interim dividend announcement in a COVID-impacted year. Incorporating strong 2QFY21 performance, we have increased our FY21/FY22/FY23E EPS by 13%/7%/7%. Maintain Buy rating with higher TP of INR360 (unchanged 35x Sep'22E EPS).

