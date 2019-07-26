App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Gr. Con; target of Rs 270: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Crompton Gr. Con has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Crompton Gr. Con


Earnings miss estimates marginally: 1QFY20 revenue grew 12% YoY to INR13.5b (in line with our est. of INR13.7b), while EBITDA was up 15% YoY to INR1.9b (5% below our est. of INR2b). Reported EBITDA margin improved 30bp YoY to 14.2% (lower than our est. of 14.7%), while other income came in higher than our expectation at INR173m. Thus, adj. PAT at INR1.2b was 6% below our expectation of INR1.3b. Lighting segment performance disappoints: Lighting segment revenue declined 2% YoY to INR2.7b (our est. INR3b; +12% YoY). Revenue was impacted by (a) price erosion witnessed in the LED segment, (b) decline in the conventional lighting segment (21% YoY decline), and (c) B2B sales affected by elections. EBIT declined 25% YoY to INR141m (our est. INR307m) on account of 170bp margin erosion to 5.1% (our est. 10%). Margin impact was on account of (a) 300bp YoY higher ad spends during the quarter, (b) 200-300bp impact due to incremental provision for ECL, and (c) investment in the B2B business. Management expects Lighting margins to revert to double-digits on sustainable basis gradually.


Outlook


We like CROMPTON for its strong product portfolio, established brand, market leadership, wide distribution network, robust RoE/RoCE profile and healthy free cash flow generating business model. We maintain our Buy rating with TP of INR270 (30x Mar'21 EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 01:07 pm

tags #Buy #Crompton Gr. Con #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

