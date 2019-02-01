App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Gr. Con; target of Rs 270: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Crompton Gr. Con has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Motilal Oswal's research report on Crompton Gr. Con


CROMPTON reported strong 3QFY19 sales at INR10.3b (up 10% YoY), in line with our estimate of INR10.2b, on healthy performance of the Electric Consumer Durables (ECD) segment (INR7.1b, +16% YoY). But, its Lighting segment disappointed, declining 2.4% YoY to INR3.2b. EBITDA grew 8% YoY to INR1.3b supported by better revenue mix and cost-saving program implemented by the company. EBIDTA margin compressed 20bp YoY to 12.2% on weak margins in the Lighting division (EBIT margins of 8.9% v/s 13.8% in 3QFY18). Net profit grew 15% YoY to INR0.8b, ahead of our estimate of INR0.7b, supported by higher-than-estimated other Income (INR124m v/s INR66m in 3QFY18). For 9MFY19, Sales/EBIDTA/PAT grew 11%/14%/18%.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating, with a TP of INR270 (35x FY20E EPS, in line with its historical P/E multiple since listing).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #Crompton Gr. Con #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

