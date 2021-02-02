MARKET NEWS

Buy Crompton Consumer; target of Rs 460: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Crompton Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Crompton Consumer


Crompton continued its strong run in 3QFY21 as revenue/EBITDA grew by 26/46% YoY (HSIE 19/32%). ECD saw 32% YoY broad-based growth, as Fans/Pumps/Geysers posted 36/19/49% YoY growth. Crompton saw market share gains across its portfolio, share gain in fans by 1% YoY. Lighting sustained recovery, B-C clocked 13% volume growth while B-B remained a laggard. Consistent focus on distribution reach (mainly in rural), cost optimisation, and product innovation is driving overall performance. EBITDA margin was up >200bps YoY despite RM inflation, as cost control, product mix, and oplev supported margin.



Outlook


We expect earnings momentum to sustain in the coming quarters too. We increase EPS by 6/4% for FY22/23. We value Crompton at 40x P/E on Mar23E EPS to derive a TP of Rs 460. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Crompton Consumer #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 12:38 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.