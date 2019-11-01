App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Consumer; target of Rs 339: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Crompton Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 339 in its research report dated October 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Crompton Consumer


Net revenues grew by 4% (8% in 2QFY19, 12% in 1QFY20) vs. exp of 11%. Revenue miss was attributed to weak show in lighting (-12% vs. 6% exp). ECD (73% revenue mix) continued its steady growth of 11% (15% in 2QFY19 and 16% in 1QFY20) vs. exp of 13%. ECD growth was driven by market share gains in fans (+70-80bps) and robust growth in appliances (~30% growth in last 3 quarters). In the last one year, Crompton has re-launched its appliances portfolio (geysers, pumps and air coolers) and invested in marketing to accelerate growth. Co’s focus now shifts to mixer grinders. We expect 13% growth in ECD over FY20-FY21E. Lighting performance ex-EESL was tad better at -3%. In LED bulbs, price erosion continues to be steep at 15% despite manufacturing costs stabilizing. Crompton’s focus is on driving volume growth and maintaining gross margins in lighting. Co is now re-investing in building their infrastructure to grow their B-B business. As a result, we don’t expect double digit EBIT margins in lighting in the near-term. GM expanded by 330bps (exp. 125bps) to 31.9% (-174bps 2QFY19) led by favorable base, benign commodity inflation and price hikes (2% in fans). Employee/other expenses were up by 20/26%. EBITDAM expanded by 10bps to 12% (exp 12.9%). ECD EBIT margins expanded by 31bps to 19.2% (exp 19%) led by premiumisation and oplev. Lighting EBIT margins declined by 110bps YoY to 5.2% (exp 8%). Lighting margins were under pressure owing to price erosion, higher A&P and investments in B-B business.


Outlook


Crompton’s 2Q performance was weak. Dull show in lighting overshadows ECD performance. Crompton remains committed to improve their lighting biz via investments in B-B (inspired by Havells). We believe Crompton’s 2HFY20 performance will be similar to 1H and hence don’t expect a sharp recovery (unlike peers). We cut EPS by 3-5% over FY19-22E. We value the co at 35x on Sep-21 EPS, arriving at a TP of Rs 339. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
Read More
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Buy #Crompton Consumer #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.