Buy CreditAccess Grameen: target of Rs 820: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on CreditAccess Grameen

Incrementally, collection efficiency, disbursements for August and adequate liquidity buffer suggest CreditAccess Grameen (CAGL) to be well poised to navigate the cycle better than peers. Collection efficiency sustained its improving trajectory in August’20 – standalone collections at 82% (~86% ex-Maharashtra), up from 74%/76% in June/July’20 and Madhura’s (MMFL) collections increasing to 75% vs 54% / 64% in June/July’20. Borrowers making full payments at 72% vs 67% / 64% in June/July’20 for CAGL lend confidence on recovery efforts. For MMFL, borrowers paying fully remained lower at 27%, but we rest our hope with the pace of customer activation at 87% (85% for CAGL) vs 60% / 78% in June/July’20. Collections in Maharashtra (72%) and Odisha (63%) lagged overall collections in August’20. While ~15%/13% inactive customer base for CAGL/MMFL poses near-term risk on asset quality, its customercentric business model, weekly collections and adequate provisioning buffer (210bps at consolidated level) improves visibility on earnings sustenance.

Outlook

Also, confidence of RoA/RoE trajectory of >4%/18% in FY22E warrants higher PB multiple of 3.2x FY22 book. Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs820 (earlier: Rs700).

