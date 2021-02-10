Buy CreditAccess Grameen; target of Rs 814: HDFC Securities

live bse live

HDFC Securities' research report on CreditAccess Grameen

At a consolidated level, CREDAG reported a net loss, on the back of a sharp rise in provisions. While disbursals saw a sharp uptick and the improvement in collection efficiency sustained (~91% excluding arrears in December), the manifestation of sticky back-book stress (implied PAR 60 of ~14% on the portfolio that is more than 6 months old) was also evident. However, at a consolidated level, CREDAG held an ECL cover of ~5.7% of loans, vs. overall GS-III of 6.1%, indicative of a fortified balance sheet. We believe current stress is not entirely unexpected, as is in fact, characteristic of the event-driven stress that micro-credit is associated with.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a revised target price of INR 814. Our assigned multiple, we believe, is reflective of CREDAG’s high RoE potential, relatively conservative approach to the busines as well as inherent business risks.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.