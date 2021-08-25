MARKET NEWS

Buy CreditAccess Grameen; target of Rs 775: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on CreditAccess Grameen has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 775 in its research report dated August 25, 2021.

August 25, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on CreditAccess Grameen


CreditAccess Grameen Limited (CAGL) is one of the leading Microfinance NBFCs in India with high focus on Group lending and Retail finance with majority of its operations in South India. Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) declined 7% on sequential basis to Rs.12,664cr as disbursement took a hit during the quarter due to lockdown and restrictions. Disbursement for the quarter de-grew by 77% QoQ while it reached pre-covid levels during July. Though collections were impacted due to lockdown in key cities, improvement was visible during July giving hopes of better asset quality in the coming quarters. Interest income declined by 7.3% YoY and 9.8% QoQ while Net Profit declined by 68.8% YoY and 70.7% sequentially due to collective impact of interest reversal, higher opex and elevated provision.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a revised upward target price of Rs.775 based on 2.5x FY23E Adj. BVPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #CreditAccess Grameen #Geojit #Recommendations
first published: Aug 25, 2021 03:11 pm

