Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CreditAccess Grameen; target of Rs 585: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on CreditAccess Grameen has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 585 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on CreditAccess Grameen


E CreditAccess Grameen’s (CAGL) Q4FY20 result is characterised by two key events: a) completion of first phase of Madura acquisition (~76%) and b) proactive building of Covid-19-related contingency provision of ~Rs0.8bn (87bps of loans). Key highlights of the quarter: 1) strong 38%/17% YoY growth in AuM/borrowers; 2) ~40bps decline in cost of borrowing to 9.6% (marginal cost of borrowing is lower by ~50bps at 9.1%) even in a most challenging quarter; 3) GNPA increase to 1.57% (0.85% in Q3FY20); and 4) ~70% YoY decline in standalone PAT to Rs228mn due to merger-related expenses (Rs150mn) and elevated credit cost due to Covid-19. Though the merger brings in synergy, decline in consolidated CAR to 23.6% (post acquisition) and Madura’s high concentration in Tamil Nadu (most districts in red zone) poses near-term risk.



Outlook


However, strong execution track record, weekly collection model, customer profile (~35-40% unique and ~75% >1 year) and ability to raise funds at competitive rates, would ensure CAGL navigating the current challenging phase relatively better than peers and emerging stronger in post Covid-19 era. Maintain BUY with a target price of Rs585.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 3, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Buy #CreditAccess Grameen #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

Coronavirus lockdown: M&M counts loss of 87,000 vehicles, 30,000 tractors in Q1

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

